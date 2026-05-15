Xi and Trump: Looking Forward to a Fantastic Future Together

US President Trump and Chinese President Xi concluded their talks in Beijing - without visible results, but in a very friendly atmosphere.

It is noteworthy that at the ceremonial dinner both Xi and Trump raised their glasses for a toast. In China, it is customary to drink when making deals, and Donald Trump generally does not drink, so the toasts are impressive, writes ARD.

The meeting of the two statesmen in Beijing produced many beautiful shots and was filled with warm words: "I am honored to be your friend", Trump told Xi at the very beginning. Then he added: "We have a fantastic future together".

The glamour that Trump loves

Xi, for his part, said: "The people of China and the United States are fantastic. And the goals of the two countries - "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" and "Making America great again" - can be pursued in parallel without any problems. Mutual support can be provided.

Trade conflicts, customs problems, hostile rhetoric - all this has receded into the background, ARD commented. Xi was paid tribute, which he will be able to use for propaganda purposes. Trump, on the other hand, received the glamour he likes: red carpet, military honors, greetings from Chinese children.

There is little concrete

Regarding the business part of the talks, however, little is known. There is no information about specific agreements, and to the extent that there is, it is mostly related to trade issues. Xi promised access to the Chinese market for American companies. But he has promised this before, without anything special happening.

According to Trump, a "fantastic trade agreement" was concluded during the visit, which also includes the purchase of 200 American "Boeing" aircraft from China - only it was previously assumed that it would be 500, in connection with which the stock market quotations of the concern fell by four percent. In addition to the machines, China has shown interest in purchasing gas from the United States, as well as soybeans.

Unity in relation to Iran

With regard to the war in Iran, unity seems to have been achieved. In an interview with the American television Fox News, Trump said: "There is an agreement that Iran should not have nuclear weapons, and that the Strait of Hormuz should be open". Xi had assured him that if he could somehow help, he would be happy to do so.

ARD recalls that China is Iran's most important trading partner, but it is not yet clear whether and in what form Beijing could use this influence as a possible mediator.

Xi warned to be careful with Taiwan

The Chinese leader was much clearer on the subject of Taiwan - the island that China sees as part of its territory, and the US supplies Taiwan with weapons worth billions.

Immediately after the glamorous reception and exchange of pleasantries, Xi issued a warning to the US, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported. The Chinese leader told Trump that the Taiwan issue is the most important issue in China-US relations. If the issue is handled correctly, bilateral ties will generally remain stable. "Otherwise, there will be clashes and conflicts," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Yaqun.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has wrapped up his state visit to China and left for the US.