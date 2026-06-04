Former BDB chief Stoyan Mavrodiev detained in Belgrade

Stoyan Mavrodiev has been detained in Belgrade for 18 days, Nova TV reported. He had previously been in the UAE.

The former executive director of the Bulgarian Development Bank is being investigated for granting a loan of 150 million leva to companies associated with businessman Rumen Gaitanski, known by his nickname Valka. Ivan Georgiev, a representative of the company that embezzled the money, has also been implicated as a defendant in this case. He is currently free on bail of 50 thousand leva. Rumen Gaitanski was also released from custody on bail of 250 thousand leva.

The prosecutor's office accuses Mavrodiev of embezzlement. He had been missing since August 22, 2024.

The collected data indicate that after Gaitanski received 148.5 million leva through his company, he used part of the money to buy luxury cars. He transferred 30 million leva to another company through which debts to the Varna Thermal Power Plant were paid. It is associated with Ahmed Dogan.

In December 2024, a three-member panel of the Sofia Court of Appeal confirmed the decision of the Sofia City Court of Appeal, which granted the prosecutor's request to issue a European arrest warrant for the former governor of the state-owned BDB.

The judges considered that Mavrodiev could be in hiding, since he was not found at the addresses in our country where he was listed as living, despite the fact that he was declared a national wanted person.