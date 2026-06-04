Tehran: Hezbollah wants the Israeli army to withdraw to its pre-war positions in Lebanon

The main demand regarding Lebanon is that Israel withdraw to the positions it occupied before the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, the commander of the "Quds" force said. to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Esmail Qaani, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

He added to Iranian state media that the Lebanese fighters would soon see the results of their resistance.

Support for the resistance in Lebanon is the duty of all Muslims, Qaani stressed.

At the same time, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the agreement announced in Washington after negotiations between Israel and Lebanon provides a last "chance to achieve a comprehensive and final ceasefire" with Israel. He added that he expects a response from the pro-Iranian organization "Hezbollah".

The head of state said that he would convey the response to the US group, whose president will be the "guarantor" for the implementation of this agreement.

The agreement provides for a ceasefire linked to a "complete cessation" of shelling by "Hezbollah".

"Each party must assume responsibility if it does not respond positively," Aoun stressed.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem is expected to make a statement today.

The ceasefire agreement was announced as a result of talks between Lebanon and Israel held yesterday under the auspices of the United States. The two countries do not maintain diplomatic relations.

President Aoun specified that Donald Trump "will determine the date and conditions for the implementation of the ceasefire, which may enter into force" within 24 hours, as soon as the Lebanese side responds.

The text mentions the creation of "pilot zones", over which, after the withdrawal of Israeli forces, only the Lebanese armed forces will have control.

"Lebanon has proposed to begin implementing" this initiative in an area including the Beaufort fortress, which was occupied by the Israeli army on Sunday, said Joseph Aoun.

For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the agreement provides for the country's armed forces "to continue their shooting and field operations at this stage" and to remain in the border "security zone", "including in the Beaufort area and without the return of the Lebanese population".