Donald Trump: Who would do something so unpatriotic?

US President Donald Trump today criticized a resolution calling for the withdrawal of US troops from the military operation against Iran, describing it as "anti-patriotic" and counterproductive given the ongoing negotiations with Tehran, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"Who would do something so unpatriotic? They know very well where the negotiations are at," Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

The resolution on the war powers of the US president, which was adopted with the votes of four Republicans in the House of Representatives, has primarily symbolic significance due to Trump's veto power, AFP notes.

"Democrats would rather our country fail than give me another victory, among so many others," Trump added.

If by law the US president can initiate military action to respond to an immediate threat, he must receive Congressional approval within 60 days. However, Donald Trump has exceeded this deadline by declaring that the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has been ended under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Democrats dispute these arguments, pointing out that US armed forces are still engaged in combat operations to maintain the blockade of Iranian ports.