The Institute for the Study of War

The Russian ultranationalist community presented extreme and unrealistic scenarios for the country's military and geopolitical future at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, which differ somewhat from the Kremlin's positions.

The Russian business newspaper "Kommersant" reported on June 3 that the Kremlin-linked Russian oligarch and Orthodox nationalist Konstantin Malofeev and the Russian ultranationalist ideologist Alexander Dugin presented several good and bad future scenarios for Russia for 2036 and 2050.

This is written by the "Institute for the Study of War" (ISW).

The presentation slides divided perceived threats to Russia into five categories, including geopolitics, ideology and politics, demographics, economics, and technology.

The "Good" scenario includes Russian occupation of Kiev, Odessa, Kharkiv, and other Ukrainian cities and the collapse of the European Union (EU) by 2036, as well as a supposed imminent victory in Ukraine.

The "Bad" scenario includes Russian military defeat in Ukraine, Ukraine joining NATO, loss of Russian influence over post-Soviet countries by 2036, and "colonization of Russia" by 2050. The "Continued" scenario for 2036 in the presentation assumes that Russia will use nuclear weapons if the military situation in Ukraine remains the same. Malofeev also spoke about the potential actions of Russia and Russia's "enemies" and outlined the dynamics of threats from 2000 to 2026.

Ukrainian forces carried out a series of long-range strikes against Russian military assets and oil infrastructure in St. Petersburg, coinciding with the first day of SPIEF. The Ukrainian General Staff and the commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), Major Robert "Magyar" Broddy, announced on June 3 that Ukrainian forces had struck the Project 20380 corvette "Boykiy Stereguchy" of the Baltic Fleet, located at the Kronstadt naval base in St. Petersburg.

Geolocated footage released on June 3 shows a plume of smoke rising from the Kronstadt naval base after the Ukrainian strike.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces also struck the St. Petersburg oil terminal, causing a fire.

Geolocated footage released on June 3 shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian strikes on the St. Petersburg oil terminal.

The Ukrainian General Staff said the terminal is one of the largest oil transfer complexes in the Baltic Sea and has a capacity of 10 million tons per year. Broddy noted that this is the 20th Ukrainian strike against oil refining infrastructure in St. Petersburg since May 1, 2026.

Ukrainian forces have significantly increased the frequency, scope, and intensity of strikes against Russian oil infrastructure deep inside the Russian rear since March 2026. They have a huge impact on Russia's oil exports and refining capacity.

The Kremlin has begun using allegations of alleged Ukrainian strikes on civilians to justify planned massive strikes against Ukraine.

The leader of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on June 3 that Ukrainian forces had hit a civilian bus on the Moscow-Simferopol route in occupied Enakievo (about 35 kilometers from the front line), killing eight civilians and wounding 11 others.

Russian authorities claim that Ukrainian forces deliberately hit the bus to cause civilian casualties, and threaten that Russia may launch a military response.