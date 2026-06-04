Kiev: EU opens its doors to Ukraine after full unanimity in Brussels!

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko announced today that all EU member states have agreed to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on opening the first cluster of the accession negotiations framework, Ukrinform reports.

Sviridenko said in X that this is an important step towards Ukraine's membership in the European Union and noted that the country is approaching its strategic goal.

''Fantastic news - all EU member states have given the green light to the opening of Cluster 1 in the accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. We are one step closer to EU membership: we are steadily moving towards our goal, she wrote on the social network X.

The Prime Minister thanked the Cypriot presidency and all EU members for being "up to date" and supporting Ukraine's European choice.

Cyprus, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, announced that it has begun preparations for the official opening of negotiations on the first group of negotiation chapters with Ukraine and Moldova.