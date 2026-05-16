Taiwan was expecting confirmation of a huge arms supply from the United States. However, US President Trump reserves the right to make a decision on this issue - he sees it as a means of putting pressure on China.

Donald Trump sees his upcoming decision on further arms sales to the island of Taiwan, which China claims, as an effective means of putting pressure on Beijing. For now, he leaves the question unanswered - "it depends on China", Trump told Fox News. "Honestly, for us, this is a very good bargaining chip," he was quoted as saying by German public broadcaster ARD.

"It's a lot of weapons," Trump said of the $11 billion deal.

Trump can't delay the decision for long

During his return flight from Beijing to the United States, Trump said he would make a decision in the near future - after first discussing the issue with Taiwan. The US Congress approved the arms deal with Taiwan more than a year ago - in January 2025, and China responded with large-scale military exercises around Taiwan. Taiwan's army is equipped with American equipment, including F-16 fighter jets, M1 Abrams tanks for ground attack and air defense systems "Patriot".

In addition, the US is heavily involved in training Taiwanese soldiers and helping Taiwan counter Chinese tactics in the “gray zone“ – a term denoting strategies that do not constitute open combat but are aimed at undermining the enemy's actions - for example, conducting large-scale military exercises close to the border, explains "Frankfurter Rundschau".

China threatens Taiwan with military action

Taiwan has never been part of the communist People's Republic of China, founded in 1949. However, Beijing considers Taiwan its separatist territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the self-governing island under its control, Reuters notes.

The United States has long helped Taiwan modernize its armed forces and improve its defense capabilities. The US "Taiwan Relations Act" of 1979 authorizes the US government to "provide Taiwan with defensive weapons" and to "oppose any use of force or other forms of coercion that would threaten the security or social and economic system of the people of Taiwan."