Ukraine strikes military base near St. Petersburg

Ukrainian drones struck an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region and a military base near St. Petersburg overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

In a post on the social network Ex, Zelensky said the actions were part of Ukraine's response to ongoing Russian attacks.

"Russia must end the war and stop its attacks on human lives. "Any injustice committed against Ukraine will receive a fair response," the Ukrainian head of state wrote.

Russian forces have intercepted 86 drones in the area around St. Petersburg, where a major investment forum is taking place, the region's governor, Alexander Drozdenko, announced on Telegram earlier today, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

"Eighty-six drones were shot down over the Leningrad Region. Combat operations continue," the message on Telegram reads.

"St. Petersburg was the target of a large-scale attack with military drones," said the city's governor, Alexander Beglov. "I urge the residents of St. Petersburg to stay at home and not go out", he added.

Pulkovo International Airport, south of the city, announced a temporary suspension of flights, without specifying the reason.

On Wednesday, at the opening of the St. Petersburg Forum - once called the "Russian Davos" in analogy to the World Economic Forum - Ukrainian drones struck an oil installation and a military site nearby. Guests arriving for the event were greeted by a cloud of black smoke in the background.