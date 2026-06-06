Kuwait condemns Iranian strikes as a dangerous escalation

Kuwait condemns as a "dangerous escalation" The Iranian strikes carried out today against targets on its territory and in Bahrain, reported Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry states that the attacks pose a "direct threat to the lives of citizens".

According to Kuwait, Iran's actions are a serious escalation of tensions in the Gulf and violate basic principles of international law.

"These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of the state's sovereignty," the official position of the ministry says.

The elite Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it attacked US bases in the Middle East tonight in response to American strikes on the Iranian islands of Sirik and Qeshm, the IRGC reported, quoted by the agencies.

In a statement broadcast on Iranian state television, the guards, who represent the ideological army of the Islamic Republic, indicated, that they had attacked "enemy bases in the region using missiles".

The IRGC claimed that its missile forces had struck bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. The Guards said they had also fired on four tankers that attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without their permission, adding that the US would be responsible for the consequences of a complete closure of the strait to oil and gas supplies if Washington continued to create "trouble".