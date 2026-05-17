Prigozhin: Russia does not need "handouts" to return to Eurovision

Russian producer Iosif Prigozhin said that Russia does not need "handouts", commenting on the words of the head of the Eurovision song contest Martin Green, that the country could theoretically participate in the competition again. This is reported by TASS, quoted by BTA.

In an interview with a British radio station, Green indicated that Russia's return to the contest is possible if the necessary conditions are met.

However, Prigozhin said that he sees no reason for Moscow to accept such proposals.

„Lately, it is not music that wins in the contest, but politics. There was a lot of talk that Israel should not participate, but in the end the country was protected. Why wasn't the same done for Russia? I think it would be indecent for us to agree to such conditions and return to the competition," he said.

According to him, Russia does not need such gestures and does not perceive such statements as a serious proposal.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that during the Eurovision final, the Ukrainian authorities carried out another large-scale drone attack on Moscow.