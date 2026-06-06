A suicide drone has hit a car in the village of Belaya Berezka in the Bryansk region, injuring five people, including four children, acting governor Yegor Kovalchuk said.

“As a result of a targeted strike by a suicide drone on a moving civilian vehicle in the village of Belaya Berezka in the Trubchevsky district, five people, four of whom were children, were injured“, the regional governor said, calling the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces fascist.

Russian air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 339 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions and the Black Sea during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“During "On the day, between 7:00 and 20:00 Moscow time, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 339 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Ryazan and Smolensk regions, Moscow region, the Republic of Crimea and the Black Sea," the ministry said.