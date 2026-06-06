The aircraft carrier "Prince of Wales", which has faced a long list of problems since its first voyage in 2021, has been forced to dock in Norway for repairs, the "Telegraph" newspaper reported, quoted by BTA.

Sources from the Ministry of Defense described the problem as a "minor technical problem", although a senior naval official told the "Daily Mail" that it was "destructive for morale".

The head of the armed forces has urged the government "to spend more on defense and do it faster", adding that Britain faces "the most dangerous times" he has known.

"Prince of Wales" is docked in Stavanger, southwest Norway, where the problem was identified.

The ship is in the region as part of the aircraft carrier strike group's deployment to the North Atlantic and Arctic. The NATO exercise has been described as a "powerful show of force" to deter Russian aggression and protect vital underwater infrastructure.

The British Ministry of Defense declined to specify what the problem was, but a spokesman told the "Telegraph" that "they expect the ship to sail in the coming days".

"Daily Mail" reported that the mechanical problem is believed to be related to the propeller shaft, which is a common problem for both the "Prince of Wales" and the aircraft carrier "Queen Elizabeth".

The 65,000-ton warship suffered damage off the south coast of England in 2022 after damage to the propeller shaft, and other problems with the propeller were found again the following year, recalls "Telegraph".

"Telegraph" recalls that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly insulted both aircraft carriers, describing them as "old and crumbling" and calling them "toys".