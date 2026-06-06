Power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored, Moscow announces

The Moscow-appointed management of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP announced today that it has restored the "Ferrosplavnaya-1" power line, which supplies the plant with electricity, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"The power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was completely without electricity last night due to an outage of the "Ferrosplavnaya-1" power line, has been restored, and the systems have switched to normal operation," the management announced on the plant's channel on the "Max" network, quoted by TASS.

The plant noted that the backup diesel generators that ensured the safety of the power plant at the time of the The power lines have completed their task and are on standby.

A temporary local ceasefire was announced yesterday, negotiated with the mediation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to carry out repair work on the power line.

Immediately after its announcement, reports of incidents in the area of the repaired power line appeared. A few hours after these reports, "Rosatom" accused Ukraine of deliberately violating the ceasefire with a drone attack, in which at least three people were injured, Reuters notes.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - the largest in Europe, with six nuclear reactors - was seized by Russian troops in the first weeks after their invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the two sides have accused each other of hostilities that threaten nuclear safety.

The plant is not currently generating electricity, but it needs external power to ensure that the nuclear fuel on site does not overheat. The latest truce to carry out repairs to the power lines is the sixth agreed since late last year, Reuters recalls.