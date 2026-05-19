Germany sends Patriot and 150 soldiers to Turkey on NATO mission

Germany will send a Patriot air defense battery and 150 soldiers to Turkey in the coming weeks as part of a NATO plan to strengthen the defense of the alliance's southeastern flank, BTA reports.

This was announced by the German Defense Ministry, quoted by the “Berliner Zeitung“ and the Anadolu Agency.

According to the official statement, the battery will operate in close cooperation with the Turkish armed forces. Under current plans, its mission within NATO's Integrated Air and Missile Defense (NATO IAMD) system will last from June to September this year.

“Germany is taking on more responsibility within NATO“, said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

He specified that the German battery and the 150 soldiers would replace an American unit currently stationed in Turkey.

“Our air force is doing an excellent, internationally recognized job“, added Pistorius.