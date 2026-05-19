Trump Peace Council warns of funding shortfall for Gaza reconstruction

The gap between promised and actual funding for US President Donald Trump's plan to rebuild Gaza must be urgently closed, a report by the Peace Council, which monitors the initiative, said. The document warns of a potential financial crisis for the project, estimated at about $70 billion, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Trump has created a Peace Council to oversee the plan to end the conflict in Gaza and the subsequent reconstruction of the devastated territory. According to the American president, the structure has a broader role and can also participate in other international conflicts.

The Council has received recognition from the UN Security Council, but a number of countries have not joined the initiative, despite the participation of Washington's allies from the Middle East and other regions.

Reuters reported earlier that only a portion of the promised $17 billion had been received, making it difficult to implement the plan. The council, however, rejected these claims and said that funding was being raised according to needs.

A May 15 report to the UN Security Council said that “the gap between commitments and disbursements must be urgently addressed“.

“The funds that have been pledged but not yet disbursed represent the gap between a framework that exists on paper and one that delivers results on the ground for the people of Gaza“, the document said.

Among the countries that have made commitments are the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as Morocco, Uzbekistan and Kuwait.

According to estimates, rebuilding Gaza after more than two and a half years of conflict will require more than $70 billion. Despite the announced ceasefire in October, tensions remain high, with Hamas refusing to disarm and Israel maintaining a military presence in part of the territory.

The report also states that about 85% of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed and an estimated 70 million tons of debris will be needed to clear it.