Britain accuses Russia of dangerous air maneuvers over Black Sea

Britain has accused Russia of carrying out dangerous air maneuvers after a Royal Air Force reconnaissance plane was intercepted over the Black Sea. London has warned that such actions increase the risk of escalating tensions between NATO and Russia, the Independent reports, reports Focus.

Defense Secretary John Healey said the incident would not change Britain's commitment to NATO and to protecting allies from Russian aggression. He said it was “another example of dangerous and unacceptable behavior“ against an unarmed aircraft operating in international airspace.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of the possibility of a new Russian ground offensive against the Kiev front, indicating that such a development could be associated with a more active role of Belarus.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities are discussing the situation with the intelligence and military services, as well as with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the latest actions in the Belarus - Bryansk region direction have been analyzed.

Kiev is strengthening defensive measures in the region and plans to seek additional international pressure on Minsk, the Ukrainian president added.

The British Ministry of Defense recalled that Russian fighter jets have already carried out similar interceptions of British reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea.