Russia and Ukraine continue mutual night attacks

New air strikes were recorded in Ukraine and Russia tonight, as part of a sharp escalation of the conflict after the failure of the May ceasefire.

Both sides reported the launch of drones and missiles targeting infrastructure, industrial and urban areas.

In the early hours of May 21, an air alert was declared in a number of Ukrainian regions due to the massive intrusion of drones and the launch of cruise missiles (including from Su-34 tactical aircraft). Explosions and air defenses were reported in key cities, including Odessa and logistics centers in southern and central Ukraine.

These strikes follow a series of heavy bombings in recent days that have caused significant damage to residential areas and civilian casualties in Konotop and Dnipro.

Ukraine continues its offensive with long-range drones. Russian oil refineries and chemical plants remain the main focus of attacks. Attempts to strike targets in central Russian regions continue.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense and local authorities, hundreds of Ukrainian drones have been intercepted over a number of regions (including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and the Moscow region) over the past 24 hours.

In Belgorod and border villages, material damage to roofs and glazing of residential buildings as a result of missile fire and falling debris from air defense systems has been reported.