Iran is analyzing new signals from the US to end the conflict

Iran is evaluating the latest signals from Washington regarding the possibility of ending the war, after US President Donald Trump said he was ready to wait a few more days for a response from Tehran, but warned that in the absence of a deal, new military actions could follow, „Reuters“ reported, quoted by News.bg.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran had received the American position and was currently analyzing it.

According to him, Pakistan continues to act as a mediator between Iran and the US, with several rounds of communication already held between the two countries. On May 20, Pakistan's interior minister visited Tehran as part of the diplomatic efforts.

Despite a six-week-old ceasefire, talks on a lasting settlement to the conflict have so far made limited progress.