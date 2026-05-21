Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the majority and the opposition criticized Israel's detention of activists, including Italians, from the "Sumud" flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.



The reason was the publication of a video on the "Ex" platform by Israeli Minister of Internal Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, showing him mocking handcuffed activists.





Italian President Sergio Mattarella said that "this is an uncivilized attitude towards people illegally detained in international waters, which reaches the lowest level by an Israeli minister".





In a joint statement, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also strongly stated that what the Israeli minister did "is unacceptable" and "violates human dignity". Tajani also told the media that "Israel has crossed the "red line", detaining people in international waters and treating them like terrorists, which is unacceptable".



He immediately summoned Israel's ambassador to Italy, Jonathan Peled, to whom the government expressed "strong protest" on the case. Peled was also told that "Italy reserves the right to evaluate the most appropriate political initiatives at European level".



The opposition wants the government to lift its veto on the suspension of the EU-Israel agreement.



The 29 Italian activists detained today, including politicians, journalists, doctors, teachers and workers, will gradually return to their homeland.