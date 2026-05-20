Cornelia Ninova: MPs raised their salaries to over €10,000, and Rumen Radev is deceiving the Bulgarians!

MPs have just raised their salaries, while the government is deceiving the public that they are freezing them.

The basic salary is already 4,236 euros. Add another 2/3 unaccounted for, committees, etc. — over 10,000 euros. With this, the salaries of the prime minister, deputy prime ministers, president, CPC, FSC, KEVR, Constitutional Court, etc. automatically jumped — about

400 people in the country whose salaries are increasing with those of MPs.

This was announced by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova.

Are there any more naive people who think that the new government will give up the privileges?

The Council of Ministers has already blown up. Now, even if they freeze them, it doesn't matter. They are already huge. They fooled people about how they set a personal example in the crisis while raising their salaries.

And they should have reduced them and frozen them. And radically. A change? This is a complete replacement.

P.S. To everyone who will now attack me why I didn't do it while I was in parliament, I answer: I submitted a law to reduce and freeze salaries 4 times. And 4 times GERB and DPS rejected it.

Well, I didn't have a majority of 131 votes. Radev has them now — he could have, but he didn't. Do the opposite.