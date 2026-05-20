The government ordered state-owned enterprises to contribute 100% of their profits to the state

The Council of Ministers adopted an Order for the establishment and contribution to the state of deductions from profits for the financial year 2025 by state-owned enterprises and commercial companies with state participation in the capital.

The deductions are in the amount of 100% of the profits for the financial year 2025. For commercial companies in which state-owned enterprises and commercial companies with over 50 percent state participation in the capital hold shares or shares, a dividend or deduction from profits in the amount of 70 percent is envisaged. The deadline for their payment is May 29, 2026, the government information service reports.

Excluded from the scope of the Order are medical institutions for hospital care, mental health centers, companies from the "Water Supply and Sewerage" sector and state-owned enterprises under Art. 62, para. 3 of the Commerce Act, representing budgetary organizations within the meaning of the Public Finance Act.

The possibility for public companies, given to them in 2018, to distribute an interim 6-month dividend in the amount of not less than 50 percent of the profit, subject to the requirements of Art. 115c of the Public Offering of Securities Act, is preserved. The deadline for paying the dividend in this order is until December 15, 2026.

The adoption of the order ensures conditions for the implementation of the revenue part of the state budget in the part of non-tax revenue from dividends.

The amount of deductions from profit is in accordance with the needs of the budget, with a view to complying with the fiscal rules and requirements, according to the Public Finance Act and the Stability and Growth Pact.