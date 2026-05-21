US intelligence is studying the possible reaction of the Cuban army to a possible military attack

The US intelligence community is studying possible options for Cuba's response to military action by the US, reports CBS News, quoted by Focus.

According to information from two officials, in early May, analysts from the Pentagon and the US Department of Defense's Office of Investigation began analyzing what Cuba's reaction could be to a strike.

Currently, work is continuing on studying scenarios for military options for action to be presented to US President Donald Trump.

The US media indicates that such intelligence forecasts are intended not only to show the immediate consequences of US actions, but also the chain of reactions that may follow after them.

It is noted that American military strategists often take such analyses into account when developing options for action that the US president may consider.