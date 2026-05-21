Ukraine to become an associate member of the EU: what Merz proposes

Friedrich Merz proposes that Ukraine become an “associate member” of the EU for the time being, while negotiations for full membership continue. This way, Kiev would be able to participate in meetings, but not have the right to vote. Is it realistic?

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has proposed that Ukraine become an “associate member” of the European Union, so that it can have closer relations with Brussels until it achieves full membership in the bloc. Ukraine hopes to join the EU to ensure its security while the war continues, and the US is currently negative about the idea of Kiev joining NATO.

What is Merz proposing?

The German chancellor has sent a letter to Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, in which he proposes that Ukrainian representatives participate in European summits and ministerial meetings, but not vote. "Obviously, we will not be able to quickly complete the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, given the numerous obstacles and the complex political ratification processes", Merz wrote. "What I imagine is a political solution that brings Ukraine significantly closer to the European Union and its institutions immediately".

If Merz's proposal is accepted, Ukraine would be part of the EU's mutual assistance clause and would be able to apply for certain funding from the bloc. Merz insists that he wants Ukraine to become a full member and that negotiations in this direction should continue. "This will not be just a soft version of membership", he writes.

Control mechanism

Merz also explains that such an agreement with Ukraine should include a control mechanism that would cancel the associated membership of the European Union if problems with the rule of law are identified. "My proposal reflects the current situation in Ukraine, which is at war. It will contribute to facilitating the ongoing peace negotiations as part of a negotiated peace solution". According to the German chancellor, these steps are "key not only for Ukraine, but also for the security of the entire continent".

The German chancellor expects to discuss the proposal with European Union leaders. The proposal may be met with some skepticism from both Germany’s EU partners and Ukraine itself, which fears that such temporary solutions could leave it in a state of uncertainty with no foreseeable end.

A long EU accession process

Although 2027 was proposed as a possible date for Ukraine to join the EU in a 20-point peace plan negotiated by the United States, Ukraine and Russia, European officials believe that the country’s full membership is unlikely in the next few years.

Accession procedures are typically lengthy and bureaucratic, with candidate countries required to meet a range of democratic and economic standards. Each of the bloc’s 27 member states must also approve and ratify any accession, adding further potential hurdles. Kiev's progress towards EU accession was significantly hampered by former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but his successor, Peter Magyar, has given some hope that the process can be moved forward.