Missing! Latvia declares drone alert, raises NATO fighter jets

Latvia's armed forces said that at least one drone was flying in its airspace and that NATO fighter jets were raised on alert to deal with the threat, Reuters reported. This is the latest such incident in the Baltic Sea region, the agency notes, quoted by BTA.

In recent months, Ukraine has increased its attacks on Russia with long-range drones, including over the Baltic Sea, and several Ukrainian drones have entered the skies of NATO countries Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

“We confirm that there is at least one unmanned aerial vehicle in Latvian airspace“, the Latvian Armed Forces wrote in an article in Ex.

It has been confirmed that a drone entered Latvia from Belarus, but its current location is unknown, a military spokesman told national television.

Latvia's government resigned last week over its failure to deal with these incursions, and talks are currently underway to form a new cabinet.

In a statement from the armed forces, residents of eastern Latvia in the areas bordering Russia and Belarus are being urged to take shelter indoors until further notice.

The Kremlin said yesterday that it was monitoring the situation.

Russia has accused the Baltic states of allowing Ukraine to launch drones from their territory. NATO has categorically denied the accusation.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kościńska-Kamiś said that Ukraine must be very precise in its use of drones so as not to give Russia the opportunity to interfere with their flight path.

Yesterday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russian threats to the Baltic states were "unacceptable" and would be viewed as threats to the entire EU.