The high-level meeting in Beijing yesterday between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin charted the course for the next stage of bilateral relations and underscored the commitment of the two powerful countries to push forward the reform of global governance in the right direction.

Their in-depth, friendly and fruitful talks, which lasted a total of more than three hours, solidified their shared determination to promote the long-term, stable, sustainable and comprehensive development of China-Russia relations – a strategic choice based on the fundamental interests of both countries and in line with broader global trends.

Putin's state visit to China coincided with two important moments in bilateral relations: the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia Strategic Partnership for Coordination and the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

The two presidents agreed to further expand the treaty, thereby underscoring the long-term nature of the friendship.

Bilateral relations are now at the highest level in history. The leadership of the two heads of state is a fundamental guarantee for the sustainable and long-term development of China-Russia relations.

Having held more than 40 meetings over the years, Xi and Putin have built deep mutual trust and strong personal friendship, thus ensuring continuity and strategic direction for bilateral relations.

Their meeting yesterday sent a reassuring message to the international community that China and Russia are further consolidating the foundation of their political mutual trust, which is the most characteristic feature of their bilateral relations.

Cooperation based on pragmatism is a key factor for the steady growth of China-Russia relations. Further deepening this cooperation in all sectors is absolutely necessary to promote the high-quality development of bilateral relations.

A number of cooperation documents were signed during Putin's visit. It is expected to strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, investment, energy and resources, transportation, and scientific and technological innovation. It is also expected that China and Russia will strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of education, culture, film, tourism, sports and other fields, and ensure that the eternal friendship between the two countries will be more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

In addition to benefiting the peoples of the two countries, stable Sino-Russian relations contribute to human progress. Far from being peaceful, the world is facing threats of unilateralism and hegemony, as well as the risk of returning to the law of the jungle.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia bear special responsibilities for safeguarding world peace and development. To promote the development of a more just and equitable global governance system, the two sides pledged to strengthen coordination and cooperation within multinational structures, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and APAC, unite the Global South and steer the reform of global governance in the right direction.

No matter how the international situation develops, China and Russia will certainly continue to move forward with composure under the strategic guidance of their leaders and use the stability of their relations to address the various challenges facing the world today. Looking ahead, the two sides will make full use of historical opportunities, maintain the stable and long-term growth of their bilateral relations, and open a new chapter in cooperation.

Translated from English: Vladimir Arangelov, bTA