Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has pointed out seven signs that Ukraine is currently a failed state, TASS reports.

On his official channel Max, he asks the question: "Why is Ukraine considered a failed state today?" and lists the signs he notices.

First, Ukraine's dependence on foreign aid is obvious - dependence on grants, loans and direct support from Western countries. Medvedev notes that without this aid, the country's budget would face a deficit of over 50%.

Secondly and thirdly, he points out that Ukraine has already lost over 20% of its territory and is on the verge of losing more. In addition, the country has suffered a significant demographic decline, losing more than half of its population.

Fourth, Medvedev states that Ukraine has lost nearly 50% of its industrial capacity and over 20% of its agricultural potential.

Fifth and sixth, he notes that most central state institutions in Ukraine are absent, which effectively leaves the country under external control.

Finally, he characterizes the country's leadership as headed by a man suffering from drug addiction and personality breakdown, whose term of office has long ended.

Concluding his assessment, Medvedev notes that Ukraine's decline is an irreversible process. From a historical perspective, he believes that Ukraine's disintegration is inevitable.