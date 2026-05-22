Bloomberg: US lost 20% of its MQ-9 Reaper drones in the war with Iran

The US military has lost nearly a fifth of its heavy reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicles MQ-9 Reaper during the military operation against Iran, Bloomberg reported.

Since the start of hostilities in late February, Iran has destroyed more than two dozen MQ-9 Reapers, representing nearly 20% of the Pentagon's pre-war inventory. The cost of each drone reaches $30 million.

The drones are equipped with powerful sensors and cameras and can also carry Hellfire missiles and Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs, the agency notes.

According to its information, the United States may have lost up to 30 MQ-9 Reaper drones, including those damaged and later decommissioned.

Total damage, according to Bloomberg, could reach $1 billion.