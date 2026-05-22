Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeals' order to hand over the leadership to former chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

“We filed an initial appeal with the Supreme Court within the set deadline to overturn the interim measures regarding the change of leadership in the CHP. We will appeal to the High Election Board (Central Election Commission) tomorrow. We expect the Supreme Court to consider our requests to suspend these measures as soon as possible“, CHP Chairman Özgür Özel said, speaking at the party's headquarters.

Previously Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said the CHP's decision, which included the order to change the leadership, "can of course be appealed under the current legislation."

The court had earlier declared the results of the CHP's 38th congress, held in 2023, "completely invalid" and ordered the party's leadership to be returned from current leader Özgür Özel to former chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The court also declared all subsequent CHP meetings after the 2023 congress, where votes for leadership candidates were held, invalid.