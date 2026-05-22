Romania: Downing of drone in Estonia is a clear warning to Russia

The downing of a drone in Estonian airspace earlier this week sends a clear message to Russia that incursions into NATO airspace will not be tolerated, said Sorin Dan Moldovan, State Secretary for Defense Policy, Planning and International Relations at the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

On Tuesday, a Romanian fighter jet from NATO forces shot down a drone in the airspace of the Baltic country.

At the GLOBSEC conference, held under the patronage of Czech President Petr Pavel, Moldovan commented that Romania, which shares a 650-kilometer land border with Ukraine, registers drone incursions into its airspace two to three times a week, while Russia attacks Ukrainian ports on the other side of the Danube.

The last such incident was on May 19, when Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets from the Air Police for a drone attack near the river border with Ukraine in Tulcea county.