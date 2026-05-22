Thousands of Cubans gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Havana on Wednesday to protest the U.S. decision to indict former leader Raul Castro over the downing of two civilian airliners 30 years ago, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The agency notes that the demonstration took place in conditions of unity among Cuban authorities around the former president and revolutionary hero.

Cuba says the murder charge brought against Castro on Wednesday is based on "false allegations" intended to serve as a pretext for an invasion of the country amid the administration's efforts Trump to overthrow the island's government.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attended the rally, but the 94-year-old Castro did not appear, Reuters reported.