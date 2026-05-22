"I'm worried about my life because I don't have security now". This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov to journalists in the National Assembly, quoted by news.bg

And he recalled the time when he was the chief secretary and the drug operations that he led from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to this day. "When I went to Austria, the Cobras guarded me, when I went to Germany, the G-9 guarded me, and when I went to the USA, the entire reserve team of the US Secretary of State - Condoleezza Rice guarded me. Dozens such operations", Borisov said. And he boasted that he had received the highest police awards of France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Despite all these revelations he made, Borisov also said that he does not expect attacks in Bulgaria.

According to him, what Bulgaria should be worried about are the officers from the GRU (editor's note - the Main Intelligence Directorate or Russian military intelligence), although the governments of Boyko Borisov have enlightened them.

"I don't know how even when Boyko Rashkov was Minister of Internal Affairs, they lowered my security and when they arrested me I was a guarded person, and now overnight they decided that there was no threat to my life", Borisov is perplexed.

And once again he said that he is worried about his life due to the fact that there is no security guard to protect him.

"Now I use the group's car - a "Skoda". I don't have private security and wherever the driver left me - I go in. Yesterday he was waiting for me at "Dondukov", added Boyko Borisov. And he specified - that he was not prepared for the news that they would remove his security in order to hire a private one.

Borisov also announced that he would reach out to "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" for a joint candidacy for the presidential elections. However, according to him, if they are making suggestions about Teodora Georgieva - their person on the PP and DB, that we have anything to do with her, it is simply not fair," the GERB leader also said.