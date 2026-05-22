Western countries are considering the possibility of a military attack on Russia, said the country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, drawing comparisons with Europe during the Third Reich before World War II, Focus writes.

"In the same way, now, under the same banners of Nazism and revanchism, they are creating a pan-European group to attack Russia, not only using hybrid methods, but also considering a physical attack. "And at the head of this group is not Adolf Hitler, but Volodymyr Zelensky with his Nazi slogans," Lavrov said in an interview with the online magazine "Children's Edition".

The Russian minister repeated the same statements at a meeting of the Commission for International Cooperation and Support for Compatriots Abroad of the General Assembly of "United Russia".

In his main statements, Lavrov pointed out that "Europe and the United States maintain the line of hegemony and NATO expansion to the east", adding that "The North Atlantic Alliance continues to discuss the idea of "decolonization" of Russia".

"Western countries want to impose their order everywhere, including in Central Asia, the South Caucasus and Ukraine. The European Union supports the Nazi policies of the regime in Kiev, which suppresses the Russian-speaking inhabitants of the region. "Within the framework of a peaceful settlement, the rights of these residents must be fully guaranteed," Lavrov added.