Spectacular chase in "Lagera", Marto the Boxer was arrested

A real action is currently taking place in the "Lagera" residential area in Sofia. The area is literally blackened by the police presence, reported "Around the World and in Our Country".

Witnesses say that after a short chase, about a dozen plainclothes police officers arrested Marto the Boxer, known in the area as the local drug dealer. According to initial data, a large amount of various drugs was found in his possession.

Immediately after the arrest, Sofia police officers launched an operation in the area and are searching several addresses related to people close to the Boxer.