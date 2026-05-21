Punishment from a distance: Ukrainian army sets fire to key Russian refinery 800 km in the rear

On the night of May 21, Ukrainian forces successfully carried out an operation to strike from a long distance against the oil refinery in Syzran, Samara Region, Russia, reports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by Focus.

"Another of our sanctions from a distance against Russian oil refining and we continue in this direction. This time the oil refinery in Syzran, the distance from our border - over 800 kilometers. Thank you to the soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces for the accuracy“, the Ukrainian leader emphasizes on Telegram.

More details are published in the message of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram. It is reported that a large-scale fire has been registered at the facility with a capacity of up to 9 million tons of oil per year.

"The oil refinery in Syzran, in addition to civilian needs, supplies fuel to Russian military aviation and military units in the center and south of the Russian Federation. From there, petroleum products are also exported along the Volga River and the Caspian Sea," the statement emphasizes.