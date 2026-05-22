Vladimir Putin: Russia declares itself a system of equal security for all, without diktat and pressure

Russia has consistently and persistently declared itself in favor of the formation of an international security system that is equal for all and indivisible, without diktat and pressure. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a greeting to the participants of an international socio-political forum on Eurasian security issues, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

"Our country consistently and persistently declares itself in favor of the formation of an international system of equal and indivisible security, which would exclude methods of dictate and forceful pressure, and guarantee a peaceful, political and diplomatic resolution of all interstate disputes and contradictions", states the address of the Russian leader, read by a member of the bureau of the Supreme Council of the "United Russia" party Andrei Klimov.

Putin also drew attention to the fact that such an international security system should create conditions for the development of truly mutually beneficial cooperation, based on generally recognized and binding legal norms for all.

"Such an architecture for security and cooperation is especially relevant for Eurasia - the largest and most populous continent on the planet", the Russian leader noted and added: "Strengthening mutual trust and constructive partnership between Eurasian countries is undoubtedly the most important factor in ensuring global stability and building a democratic world order".



In conclusion, Putin expressed confidence that the participants in the forum will hold meaningful and comprehensive discussions, and the ideas and proposals discussed will be implemented in practice for the benefit of the participating countries themselves and their peoples.