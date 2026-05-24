At its current level of military spending, Ukraine would fully spend its €90 billion loan from the European Union in 232 days, or less than eight months, according to TASS calculations.

Previously, Kiev estimated current expenses at approximately $450 million per day (approximately €387 million).

Ukraine's revenues in 2026 are approximately $69 billion. This would be enough for only 153 days of hostilities.

Overall, Kiev's estimates of its own costs of continuing the conflict against Russia have increased by more than $40 billion per year since the end of 2025. At the time, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukraine needed approximately $120 billion per year, about half of which should go to military spending. Based on an estimated daily expenditure of $450 million, Kiev will need approximately $164 billion per year (approximately €141 billion).

The European Union does not intend to fully repay the €90 billion loan in 2026, planning to extend this amount until the end of 2027. However, meeting Ukraine's growing financial needs will in any case fall almost entirely on EU countries (the IMF and other allied countries contribute only a small amount, and the US has completely stopped direct financing of Ukraine).

The above-mentioned loan amount no longer includes bilateral financing from Kiev, direct military supplies, or the US Public Procurement for Ukraine (PURL) program. Within the framework of the Contact Group on Ukraine alone, Kiev has secured commitments for military supplies totaling $38 billion through 2026, while commitments from European countries under the PURL program alone amount to approximately $4.8 billion through the end of March 2026.