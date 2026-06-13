The Ukrainian army lost a German-made Leopard-2 tank in the Southern Group of Forces' area of responsibility. The Russian Defense Ministry reported this.

„In total, in the Southern Group of Forces' area of responsibility, the enemy lost up to 115 servicemen, a German-made Leopard-2 tank, three armored fighting vehicles, 13 vehicles and three field artillery pieces“, the ministry reported.

The Russian Armed Forces liberated 172 buildings in Konstantinovka in 24 hours, killing up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen. The Russian Defense Ministry reported this.

„Over the past 172 buildings were liberated in the village of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic in 24 hours. Up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles and four vehicles were destroyed,“ the ministry reported.

Russian air defense systems shot down 15 Ukrainian guided bombs and 540 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Air defense systems shot down 15 guided bombs and 540 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)“, the ministry noted.

Since the start of the special military operation, 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 161,718 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 662 anti-aircraft missile systems have been destroyed (ZRK), 29,748 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,736 combat vehicles with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 35,335 field artillery weapons and mortars, and 63,976 special military vehicles.