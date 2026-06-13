Axios: US and Iran to sign virtual memorandum on ceasefire for another 60 days on June 14

The signing of the memorandum between the US and Iran will take place virtually on June 14.

It will extend the ceasefire for another 60 days, Axios reported, citing its own sources.

According to them, Pakistan and Qatar will also join the virtual meeting as mediators. The document provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the start of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.

The decision to hold the signing virtually was made for logistical reasons. The key factor was that if the meeting had taken place in person, US Vice President J.D. Vance, who is leading the US negotiating team, would not have had time to return home before President Donald Trump left for the G7 summit in France, which he had planned to attend on Monday morning.

Trump had previously said that "the deal will be signed" on June 14. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the signing of a memorandum to resolve the conflict with the United States would not take place on June 14, but did not rule out the possibility of it happening in the coming days.

High-ranking representatives of the United States and Iran may meet in Switzerland next week, according to the BFMTV television channel.

According to the channel, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar plans to travel to Switzerland soon to prepare for the meeting. The agenda for the upcoming talks was not specified.