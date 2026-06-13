Macron to host Trump at Versailles on June 17

French President Emmanuel Macron will host a gala reception for his American counterpart Donald Trump at the Palace of Versailles after the G7 summit on June 17, BFMTV reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

The official occasion for the evening reception will be the celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence. “The Palace of Versailles is considered an important symbol of Franco-American friendship, since the treaty that secured the independence of the United States was signed there in 1783“, the French leader's office said.

Trump will arrive in France to participate in the G7 summit, which will be held from June 15 to 17 in Evian-les-Bains (Haute-Savoie).

As Politico reported, Macron is looking for ways to curry favor with Trump and ensure that he does not leave the meeting prematurely.