Jeep crashed into a tree and flipped over on its roof, three dead, one seriously injured

A jeep crashed into a tree and flipped over on its roof between the Plovdiv villages of Krislovo and Dink late last night. Three people died in the incident and one was seriously injured.

The accident was reported at 23:40 on Friday by calling 112. According to the information, the jeep crashed into a tree and flipped over on its roof. Emergency and RU-Trud teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Firefighters also provided assistance.

The teams determined that four men were traveling in the car. The 29-year-old driver, who had obtained a license a month ago in Germany, and one passenger died on the spot. The third deceased was found on the roadway meters from the car. The other victims are 27 and 28 years old. The fourth passenger is 25 years old and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The causes of the serious accident are being investigated.