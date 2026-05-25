Over 900 suspected Ebola cases identified in DR Congo

According to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, over 900 suspected Ebola cases have been identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with 101 cases confirmed.

“As part of the response to the Ebola outbreak in the country, epidemiological surveillance has been expanded and over 900 suspected cases have been identified“, he wrote on social media.

A new outbreak of Ebola hemorrhagic fever began in DR Congo in late April. On May 17, the WHO declared the outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of international concern.

On May 22, Ghebreyesus said the disease was spreading rapidly and posed a major threat: 82 cases and seven deaths had been confirmed, but the actual numbers were “much higher”.

“There are now nearly 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths,” he said.