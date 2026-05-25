Traffic on the outskirts of Yaroslavl in the direction of Moscow was blocked due to a drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, Mikhail Evraev, governor of the Yaroslavl region, said on his channel “Max“.

According to the governor, traffic was blocked from the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt and the South-West Ring Road. This was done for security reasons. Drivers are asked to refrain from traveling in this direction.

Evraev added that units of the Russian Defense Ministry and law enforcement agencies continue to provide security.

Moscow and Kiev conduct diplomatic correspondence on legal and consular issues through Minsk, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second Department for the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.

“Diplomatic correspondence on legal and consular issues is conducted mainly through Minsk, where the Ukrainian embassy is located,“ he said.

The diplomat also expressed gratitude to Belarusian allies and colleagues from other countries for the services they provide.

Earlier, in a conversation with the agency, Polishchuk said that working-level contacts between Russia and Ukraine are maintained. In particular, the exchange of prisoners, the return of civilians and the repatriation of the bodies of the dead are continuing, he explained.