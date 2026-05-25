Kim Jong-un offers condolences to Xi Jinping over death of 90 miners in gas explosion

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a telegram of condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping following a gas explosion at a coal mine in Shanxi Province, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

“After learning with sadness of the numerous casualties caused by the gas explosion at a coal mine in Shanxi Province, I express my deepest condolences to the General Secretary, the Party, the government, the people of China and the families of the victims“, the telegram said, as reported by KCNA.

The North Korean leader wished the Chinese people a speedy recovery from the incident, and to the families of the victims – overcoming grief and returning to a stable life.

The explosion at the Lushenyu coal mine occurred on May 22, killing at least 90 people.