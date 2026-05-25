Three dead, 18 missing in Philippines 9-story building collapse VIDEO

Three people have died in the collapse of a nine-story building under construction in Angeles City, Philippines.

GMA News reported that 18 more people are missing.

Authorities said search and rescue operations were continuing, with 26 people rescued so far.

City spokesman Jay Pelayo said earlier that the building collapsed overnight between Saturday and Sunday, trapping up to 40 construction workers.

About 10 people managed to escape the scene. A Malaysian tourist staying at a nearby hotel was injured in the incident and later died from his injuries.