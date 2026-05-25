Israel has significantly expanded its control over Gaza

Since a ceasefire was established in the Gaza Strip in October 2025, the Israeli military has expanded the area under Israeli control in the enclave from 53% to 59% of its total territory and has established at least seven new outposts, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources and satellite data.

As the area under its control has expanded, the Israeli army continues to discover underground tunnels belonging to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and demolish buildings in Gaza. At the same time, the Israeli military is strengthening its own defense lines in the enclave. In one section, the Israeli military has also established control over the Salah ad-Din highway, which runs from north to south in Gaza.

Israel is expanding its control over Gaza amid a lack of progress towards a further peace settlement in accordance with US President Donald Trump's plan. The key issue remains the disarmament of Hamas forces, which the movement has so far refused to do. A representative of the Peace Council, commenting on the information about the expansion of Israeli-controlled territory in the enclave, called on both sides to fulfill their obligations under the peace plan. In particular, this concerns the road map for a settlement presented last week, which provides for the gradual transfer of weapons to a special Palestinian authority under international supervision.