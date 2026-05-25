Bus carrying 30 foreigners overturns in Nizhny Novgorod region

A bus carrying 30 foreigners was involved in an accident in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The driver suffered minor injuries, the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

„Thirty foreign citizens were involved in an accident on the M12 highway in the Nizhny Novgorod region. As a result of the accident, the bus driver suffered minor injuries, and the vehicles suffered mechanical damage. The passengers are unharmed and are waiting for backup transport“, the statement said.

The accident occurred this morning at kilometer 563 of the M12 “Vostok“ highway. According to preliminary information, the bus driver did not keep a safe distance from the “Gazelle“ minibus in front of it, colliding with it and causing it to overturn. The bus was traveling to Kazan.

Traffic police officers and representatives of the Department of Migration Affairs are working at the scene of the incident.