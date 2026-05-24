The building in Kiev, which houses the apartments of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his close confidant, businessman Timur Mindych, was damaged in the massive Russian attack, the newspaper “Ukrainska Pravda“ reported.

According to the newspaper, the building was probably hit by debris from a Ukrainian air defense missile.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the Ukrainian capital was attacked with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones at night.

On the night of May 24, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike on military command facilities, air bases and defense industry enterprises in Ukraine, using “Oreshnik“ missiles, „Zircon“, „Iskander“ and „Kinzhal“, the Ministry of Defense reported. Ukraine said that the strike with „Oreshnik“ hit the Kiev region. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called the attack a response to the attack by the Ukrainian army on a college in Starobilsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the city of Bela Tserkva in the Kiev region was hit by a missile „Oreshnik“. According to the SHOT Telegram channel, a metallurgical plant in the city where FP-1 drones were assembled was hit.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada called for an end to the conflict after the strike in Oreshnik.