Paraglider survives after collision with light aircraft (VIDEO)

A light aircraft hit a paraglider's parachute in Austria. The woman managed to open her reserve parachute and land safely. No one was injured in the incident, local police said.

The incident occurred over the municipality of Piesendorf (Salzburg) on Saturday at around 1:15 p.m. local time. A 28-year-old Tyrolean resident was at the controls of the Cessna 172.

“According to his own statements, the pilot was unable to deviate in time, which caused a collision with the paraglider. The plane's propeller severely damaged it, so the experienced paraglider opened her reserve parachute. The Upper Austrian managed to make an emergency landing on a forest road“, Salzburg police said.

The 44-year-old paraglider was airlifted to Zell am See. “Both participants in the incident were not injured“, police added.

The athlete filmed her flight and continued filming even after the collision. She posted the footage of the incident on Instagram. “Happy second birthday. This is the day you get knocked out of the sky while paragliding, in a Cessna 172. Honestly, I still can't believe I'm sitting here writing this and that, apart from a few nasty bruises and multiple contusions, nothing serious happened“, the paraglider wrote.