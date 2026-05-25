Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Russian armed forces are launching systematic strikes on facilities in Kiev used by Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

“On the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sergey Lavrov officially informed the US side that in response to the ongoing terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime against civilians and civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian armed forces are launching systematic and consistent strikes on facilities in Kiev used by Ukrainian armed forces, as well as on relevant decision-making centers“, the ministry reported.

Lavrov also drew the Secretary of State's attention to recommendation to evacuate US diplomatic personnel from Kiev.

Lavrov and Rubio exchanged assessments of diplomatic initiatives regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the situation around Cuba.

“Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio confirmed their mutual commitment, despite certain differences, to step up efforts to normalize the working conditions of Russian and American diplomatic missions on the territory of the other side,“ the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.