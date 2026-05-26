Star Wars: Laser Weapons Against Drones

It may sound like science fiction, but it has long been a reality: several Gulf states are betting on laser weapons in their conflict with Iran. How effective is this technology?

Recently, using information from open sources, observers noticed an unknown object at Dubai airport, which is most likely a Chinese laser weapon. It is capable of shooting down drones.

The "Iron Beam" laser system is already deployed in the UAE, which Israel apparently borrowed from the Emirates. According to some information, the UAE is also trying to acquire a laser weapon developed in the United States. They have also signed agreements with European and American companies to develop their own laser weapons systems.

"Star Wars" on Earth

The UAE is not the only country in the region interested in such technologies. In 2025, footage emerged showing that Oman was apparently importing Chinese laser weapons.

Following the Israeli attack on Doha in September last year, Qatar is also apparently exploring the possibility of purchasing components from the Turkish Steel Dome air defense system, which includes laser weapons. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is also testing Chinese laser weapons systems.

For many, laser weapons remain part of science fiction, but in fact the war in Iran has seriously expanded their use, says Jared Keller, publisher of the specialized magazine Laser Wars. The pace of development of such technologies accelerated unprecedentedly in April and May.

Modern technology that is effective against drones

Several factors make laser weapons increasingly attractive today, Keller explains in an interview with DW. First of all, the technology is developed. The US armed forces first shot down a drone with a laser back in 1973, but modern systems today are significantly more compact and reliable, the expert adds.

Lasers belong to the category of so-called energy weapons. These include high-energy lasers, whose beam damages or blinds targets, as well as microwave weapons, which cause functional disorders.

The increasingly widespread use of drones on the battlefield also makes the use of laser weapons imperative, Keller explains. They are more cost-effective, as shooting down drones with standard anti-aircraft systems costs hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions, of dollars. Drones can be produced quickly and are cheaper.

A cheap alternative to standard air defense systems

According to manufacturers of high-energy laser weapons, one shot costs only between three and five dollars.

Laser systems are also being developed for the battlefield in Ukraine, but in the Middle East, the United States is facing a similar threat from drones for the first time. "The war with Iran has finally brought drone warfare to this region," says Keller.

US Defense Department officials have already confirmed that they plan to deploy laser weapons on a larger scale within the next three years.

Laser weapons are not a panacea

However, laser systems have their limitations. Their beams travel in a straight line and only work over a limited distance. The Israeli "Iron Beam" system, for example, has a range of just ten kilometers. In addition, the beam must remain focused on the target for a certain period of time to be effective, and this can be difficult with fast-moving drones. Weather conditions, including the high temperatures in the Middle East, can also be a problem, as the systems need to be cooled down considerably.

The Israeli "Iron Beam", based in the UAE, has not yet been fully used in the war with Iran, but has already managed to shoot down several drones launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Acquiring laser weapon systems from different sources allows the Gulf states to diversify their defenses, said Andreas Krieg of King's College London. "Overreliance on the United States has not proven to be particularly effective," he told DW. Although this dependence cannot be ended quickly, in the long term the Gulf states want to be more independent.

The threat from Iran will remain for the region even if the war ends. At the same time, sources say Israel is also seen as a potential source of threat. “It is clear that in addition to diplomatic efforts, these countries also need to strengthen their ability to protect trade and regional stability“, says Andreas Krieg. “One way to do this is through simpler and more self-sufficient air defenses that are less dependent on American munitions.“